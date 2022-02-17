Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

Economy
Palace hotell in Tallinn.
Palace hotell in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

While a wage rally in the labor market is not likely to present in many sectors, with any wage rises likely to remain in-line with inflation, in some sectors, such as the accommodation industry, labor shortages are particularly severe, mainly because hotels had to lay off large numbers of staff when the pandemic arrived two years ago.

Most people laid off would have found employment elsewhere during that time, and are unlikely to come back to their old jobs months or years after being fired.

Economist at SEB Bank Mihkel Nestor told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that: "There is a deficit in employment and participation in the job market, a situation similar to other countries," adding that this is happening even as economies are exiting the Covid crisis.

Unemployment, at 7.4 percent in the final quarter of 2021, had dropped to 5.2 percent by the end of the year, an unexpected development, Nestor added.

SEB has revised its unemployment forecast for 2021 downwards to 5 percent (from 5.3 percent) as a result.

Ain Käpp, manager of the Palace and Radisson hotels in Tallinn, told AK that large numbers of former staff had been lost during the Covid crisis, at a time when hotels stood virtually empty and were sometimes repurposed, for instance to house healthcare workers and first responders.

Käpp said: "We have lost ten thousand people in the sector, they have gone to companies and it is very difficult to get them back now. Perhaps today we will actually recruit new people a lot and have to train them in a short time, adding that the two hotels combined have a staff roster of around 150.

Käpp added that a higher demand is expected for the summer.

The CV-Online portal conducted a survey last month and found the number of job offers to be rising, though at the same time, a wage rally is not expected in many sectors, perhaps with some exceptions such as in IT.

Hotels were among those businesses who qualified for wage support from the state earlier on in the pandemic, but even this was insufficient to keep full staff rosters in place.

Domestic tourism, which rose in any case due to travel restrictions internationally, went some way to propping up the sector in 2020 and 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

13:01

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

12:52

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

12:22

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

11:50

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

11:29

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

10:52

Tallinn prepared to split tab for possible WTA tournament

10:23

Competition Authority approves Elektrilevi 10-percent connection price hike

09:55

Former President Kaljulaid: Ukraine stands for all of us

09:25

Liimets, Blinken meet in Washington, reaffirm importance of NATO unity

09:14

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

08:31

Sildaru qualifies for half-pipe finals on 20th birthday

16.02

Embassy: Estonian intelligence yearbook China assessment not based in fact

16.02

Estonia 'stands with Ukraine' on Unity Day

16.02

Government office: Independence day ceremony can go ahead with spectators

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Tartu bridge lit yellow and blue to support Ukraine's 'Unity Day'

16.02

Baltic states call OSCE meeting over Belarus' military exercises

16.02

Kadri Liik: Putin wants to pressure West into talks, not war in Ukraine

16.02

Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

16.02

Jazz festival Jazzkaar announces program

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: