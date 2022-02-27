Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised against all non-urgent to Russia and Belarus on Sunday and urged Estonian nationals to leave both countries if possible.

The ministry updated its travel advice due to "Russia's military action". It said travelers should "completely avoid regions bordering Ukraine".

Regarding Russia it said: "Due to Russia's military action, we advise against any non-urgent travel to Russia. We urge you to completely avoid regions bordering Ukraine. Estonian nationals currently in Russia are advised to reconsider the need to remain in Russia and return to Estonia if possible."

It's advice about Belarus is as follows: "Due to Russia's military action, we advise against non-urgent travel to Belarus. We recommend Estonian nationals currently in Belarus reconsider their need to remain in Belarus and return to Estonia if possible. We urge you to completely avoid regions bordering Ukraine."

Estonian nationals are urgently advised to register their stay on the Reisi Targalt site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia has been at war with Ukraine since Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!