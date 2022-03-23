Estonian, Ukrainian foreign affairs committees meet via video link

News
Members of the foreign affairs committees of the Riigikogu and the Verkhovna Rada met via video link on Tuesday. March 22, 2022.
Members of the foreign affairs committees of the Riigikogu and the Verkhovna Rada met via video link on Tuesday. March 22, 2022. Source: Riigikogu
News

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Tuesday held a video conference with members of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada in which the Estonian MPs were briefed on the current situation in Ukraine and reassured their colleagues that Estonia would continue supporting them in every way possible.

It is very important right now to keep in touch with each other and get information directly from the ground, Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said according to a Riigikogu press release.

"It is crucial that the West not get tired," he stressed, adding that Ukraine will win this war, and Estonia would do everything in its power to contribute to that.

"You can always count on us," Mihkelson assured his Ukrainian colleagues. "We want not only to show solidarity with Ukraine, but also to provide real help."

The Riigikogu committee chairman pointed out that several Western countries are providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid, as well as military aid to deter Russia's aggression. He told his Ukrainian colleagues that Estonia has already taken in more than 20,000 war refugees and is taking care of them as well as possible.

MP Indrek Saar (SDE) said that Estonia can raise the issue of supporting Ukraine at all international meetings.

"It is in the power of a small country to convince other countries why it is necessary to put pressure on Russia with sanctions," Saar explained. "We have to persuade our allies to impose an embargo on Russian gas and oil."

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko and committee members Lisa Yasko, Mariia Ionova and Solomiia Bobrovska provided their Estonian counterparts with an overview of the situation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian MPs also thanked Estonia for its support and help, and assured the Estonian MPs that Ukraine would not surrender, but needs Western countries' assistance to win the war.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:39

State still negotiating use of cruise ship for temporary refugee accommodation

15:14

Siim Kallas: I don't understand why Center wants to break up the government

14:48

Label-printing startup Wisby raises €400,000 in venture capital

14:22

Kanepi through to round two in Miami

13:59

Weekly: Ratas trying to recreate Center coalition with EKRE, Isamaa

13:34

Virologist: Hospitals need to prepare for new COVID wave this fall

13:05

PPA to develop helicopter base at Tartu airport

12:57

Kõlvart: Favorable treatment for Ukrainian refugees could cause resentment

12:40

Coronavirus update: 192 patients, 1,830 new cases, 19 deaths

12:28

Public support for hosting Ukrainian war refugees remains high

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.03

Glia hits $1 billion valuation, total funding over $150 million

22.03

Changes to Estonia's parental leave, benefits systems take effect April 1

22.03

Opposition parties aiming to hold-up Aliens Act amendments

22.03

Ukrainian refugees being offered significantly lower wages than others

21.03

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

22.03

Estonia considering building LNG terminal in Paldiski

10:12

Internal Security Service deputy director: No fifth column in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: