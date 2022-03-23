Estonian, Ukrainian foreign affairs committees meet via video link

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Tuesday held a video conference with members of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada in which the Estonian MPs were briefed on the current situation in Ukraine and reassured their colleagues that Estonia would continue supporting them in every way possible.

It is very important right now to keep in touch with each other and get information directly from the ground, Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said according to a Riigikogu press release.

"It is crucial that the West not get tired," he stressed, adding that Ukraine will win this war, and Estonia would do everything in its power to contribute to that.

"You can always count on us," Mihkelson assured his Ukrainian colleagues. "We want not only to show solidarity with Ukraine, but also to provide real help."

The Riigikogu committee chairman pointed out that several Western countries are providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid, as well as military aid to deter Russia's aggression. He told his Ukrainian colleagues that Estonia has already taken in more than 20,000 war refugees and is taking care of them as well as possible.

MP Indrek Saar (SDE) said that Estonia can raise the issue of supporting Ukraine at all international meetings.

"It is in the power of a small country to convince other countries why it is necessary to put pressure on Russia with sanctions," Saar explained. "We have to persuade our allies to impose an embargo on Russian gas and oil."

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko and committee members Lisa Yasko, Mariia Ionova and Solomiia Bobrovska provided their Estonian counterparts with an overview of the situation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian MPs also thanked Estonia for its support and help, and assured the Estonian MPs that Ukraine would not surrender, but needs Western countries' assistance to win the war.

