Minister: Economy more likely to be in slow-down, rather than recession

Economy
Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform).
Finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

Thanks to rapid recovery from the Covid crisis, an economic slowdown, rather than an all-out recession, is likely to be the outcome of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as regards the Estonian economy, finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) says.

At the same time, not all the effects of Russia's war, one month after it started, have become apparent yet, Pentus-Rosimannus went on.

Uncertainty in the economy is high right now, an effect seen across the whole of Europe, the minister said. "The situation is such that it is virtually impossible, for everyone, to predict exactly what sort of world we will be living in come the autumn," Pentus-Rosimannus said.

It is still too early to comment on the planned supplementary budget, as additional requirements have not yet been calculated, she added.

She said: "We will probably be able to talk about a more specific financial framework at the end of March, when hopefully all the affected areas have been forecast and we will be able to talk about what needs to be included in this year's supplementary budget."

Loan money was planned for the supplementary budget which, the minister said, will exert no negative effects on Estonia's creditworthiness, as things stand.

The minister added that while no cuts were planned, some projects may be behind schedule, due to higher construction costs.

While a slowdown in the economy can be expected this year, this does not mean a definite recession, she said, largely due to the momentum resulting from the exit from the coronavirus crisis, which saw growth in most sectors and a more buoyant employment situation.

"The current situation did not hit us at the most fragile moment," she added.

The ministry's spring forecast is due to be finalized in April, though is something of a moving target given all the uncertainty, Pentus-Rosimannus said.  "Not all of the consequences of Putin's war have yet entered the economy by any stretch, but times will be difficult, and economically volatile."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

17:03

Minister: Economy more likely to be in slow-down, rather than recession

16:23

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

16:16

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

15:46

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

15:34

Tallinn Music Week 2022 joining forces with Station Narva this May Updated

14:30

Estonia may reach point of dropping mask mandate within next 2-3 weeks

14:10

Coronavirus update: 181 patients, 1,449 new cases, 5 deaths

13:57

Martin Mölder: Looming elections in the shadow of the war

13:25

Justice chancellor declines compensation equaling six months' salary

13:14

Estonian official: Current NATO Strategic Concept unsuitable

12:53

Ministry wants to untie final exams from basic school graduation

12:43

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

12:11

PPA investigating 'fake news' incidents directed at Ukrainian refugees

11:53

Niine refugee center in Tallinn to reduce hours of operation to weekdays

11:13

Riigikogu debating possible pro-Russian war symbols punishment

11:10

Public procurements from before war now too expensive for businesses

10:43

Queues for papers refugees need to start work stretching into weeks

10:19

Wednesday saw 588 refugees arrive in Estonia

10:02

Estonia women's ice hockey team in 10-0 thrashing of Israel

09:43

Ministry planning to support ports hit by disappearance of Russian shipping

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: