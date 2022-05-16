Tartu rent prices spike by 15 percent

News
Tartu.
Tartu. Source: Tarmo Haud.
News

Apartment rental prices have risen considerably across Estonia in recent months due to increased demand. In Tartu, it is estimated to be 15 percent.

It will soon be peak apartment hunting season in Tartu, a university town and Estonia's second-largest city, as new students move to the area and try to find places to live.

This year, due to the number of refugees Estonia has accepted, it will be harder than usual. The rental market is overheating and prices are now reaching the same level as in Tallinn, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

There is a shortage of apartments to lease and those with three rooms are in the highest demand, Tartu Arco broker Liis Kurik said.

"And there are queues already. Quite a few [people] are angry about why they can't get certain apartments. But the owner makes the choice. If they have three people [interest], they make their own choice," she said.

Prices have risen in Tartu by almost 15 percent over the last month and are likely to increase further over the summer, especially during July and August as students arrive.

Prices are also rising outside the cities. Towns in Tartu County, such as Elva and Nõo, are also shooting up.

"Kui võtta paari aasta tagused ajad, kus renoveeritud kortermaja kahetoaline korter oli suurusjärgus 250 eurot, siis täna võib julgelt öelda 350 eurot. Kui räägime uutest majadest, mida ka vaikselt kerkima hakkab, siis seal liiguvad ikkagi kahetoaliste üürikorterid juba üle 400," selgitas Elva ja Nõo piirkonna maakler Janar Saviir.

"If you compare with a few years ago, when a two-room apartment in a renovated apartment building was in the order of €250, then today you can safely say it will be €350. If we talk about new houses, the prices of which are also starting to quietly rise, then it will be over €400 for two-room rental apartments," said Janar Saviir, a broker in Elva and Nõo.

New residential areas have also started to appear on the edge of the City of Tartu in recent years. For example, new houses are being built in Nõo, a 15-minute drive from Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Estonian MP: EU role in footing refugee-related costs must increase

17:17

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16:55

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16:21

Estonian military equipment prices up by third, producers under pressure

15:12

Center whip: Family benefits sought as supplementary budget unsatisfactory

15:09

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

14:46

Veskimägi: No plans to speed up desynchronization from Russian energy grid

14:00

Kaupo Meiel: No time for spring lethargy this year

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

12:42

Karilaid: We will tie supplementary budget to government confidence vote

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

15.05

Yle: Finland officially announces NATO application

09:25

Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

09:20

Kallas requests time for discussing family benefits bill Updated

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

14.05

Tallinn Day brings vintage bus parade to the capital

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: