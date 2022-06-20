Students struggling as Tartu rents rise

News
The city of Tartu.
The city of Tartu. Source: Ragnar Vutt.
News

Students are facing difficulties finding accommodation in Tartu as prices have risen considerably since the start of the year and student dormitories have also increased their fees.

One factor is high demand, real estate agents told "Aktuaalne kaamera's" Tartu correspondent. Last year, there were three times as many properties on the rental market.

"The [average] increase in rental prices is about 10 percent, 1Partner's data shows it is 15 to 20 percent," said Margus Kelk, head of 1Partner's brokerage service.

Kelk said an apartment rented for €450 last year will now be advertised for €580.

Students have been left stunned by the rising prices and many are now priced out of the private rental market.

"Although I only need a rental apartment for the autumn [semester], I started searching a month ago. I'm not doing very well right now. I'm looking for both one-room and two-room apartments. The prices are not affordable for students, I would say," Gretel Juhansoo, a student at the University of Tartu, told the program.

The cheapest option for students is to live in a university dormitory but, due to rising energy bills, fees have also increased. Accommodation management company Üliõpilasküla has put prices up by 12 percent.

The dormitory at Narva mantee 89 has been renovated and a two-person room costs €142 a month.

"This is one of the most popular residential buildings in our country at the moment," explained Karen Tuul, the administrative director of Üliõpilasküla.

Tuul said a new trend seen last year was that many students who started off living in a dormitory but then moved out having found somewhere on the private market, later returned to student accommodation when energy bills started to rise.

This year it is likely the demand for student accommodation will be higher. Applications open in mid-July and many will not start looking for a place to live until then. There are approximately dormitory 3,400 rooms in Tartu but there are almost 10,000 students in the city.

Another reason for increased demand is the number of Ukrainian refugees seeking accommodation in Estonia. Many landlords have hiked prices as a result.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Rectors: Underfunding Estonian higher education is a security risk

15:53

Estonia opens honorary consul in Mozambique

15:26

Tallinn launches capital-wide poetry trail

14:59

43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

14:37

It will no longer be possible to bring alcohol from Russia after July 10

14:03

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum to open museum on Naissaar Island

13:49

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

13:35

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times

13:03

Principal: French Lyceum fosters understanding between Estonia and France

12:34

Ilmar Raag: Soviet monuments belong in the past

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

18.06

US combat aviation special forces team on working in Estonia

09:49

Foreign tourists traveling to Estonia despite fears of war

10:53

Students struggling as Tartu rents rise

19.06

Archeologists find burnt grains at Rosma ancient settlement site

19.06

Estonian sauna culture days kick off in Narva

18.06

LNG capacity due to be ready in Estonia by end of November

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: