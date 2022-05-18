Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

News
Riigikogu main hall.
Riigikogu main hall. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The age of sexual consent in Estonia will be raised from 14 to 16 after the Riigikogu approved a draft law on Wednesday. The amendment aims to prevent minors from being sexually abused by adults.

Adults who have sex with a minor under the age of 16 will face a five-year jail sentence, if the minor is under 14 the sentence can be raised to eight years.

However, an exception exists for young people if the age gap is five years or less if the youngest person is older than 14.

Additionally, adults who buy sex from anyone under 18 will face a prison sentence of between five and eight years depending on the minor's age.

The law also restricts marriage for minors. The age a person can get married has risen from 15 to 18 years old.

Eighty members of the Riigikogu voted to adopt the law.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

16:25

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

16:11

Health Board hopes to treat coronavirus similarly to flu this winter

15:48

IMF concludes Estonia policy consultations, advises more targeted support

15:15

Entire sculpture collection put on display at Kadriorg Museum

14:43

Estonia's air travel recovering, but plane tickets expected to rise

14:13

Kallas requests energy price scenario forecast from economy minister

13:40

Price of gasoline hits new record in Estonia

13:12

Baltic PMs will do 'utmost' to support Finland, Sweden's NATO bids

13:10

Reform, Center Riigikogu whips: Coalition will go on

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

17.05

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

16.05

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

17.05

EDF commander: Russia cannot occupy the Baltic states

17.05

Soviet war memorial 'disappears' from Pärnu County cemetery

17.05

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: