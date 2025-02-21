Tallinn high school fires teacher over inappropriate messages to student

This week, Tallinn Secondary School of Science terminated its employment relationship with teacher and education director Madis Somelar, who, according to daily Postimees, sent inappropriate messages and photos to a student at the high school.

A spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told Postimees (link in Estonian) on Friday that the police were notified on February 13 that a teacher at a Tallinn school had sent sexually explicit messages to a minor student.

Central Tallinn district police chief Liisa Merekivi confirmed that the police investigated the incident. However, the police concluded that the act in question was not punishable by law, as the student was over 16 years old, and thus there were no grounds for initiating criminal proceedings.

According to Postimees' information, Somelar was removed from his position as a teacher at Tallinn Secondary School of Science for sending inappropriate images and messages to a boy who attends the school.

As of the time of publication, Somelar had not responded to Postimees' inquiries.

--

