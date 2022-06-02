Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

News
PPA service center in Tallinn, one of the locations where residency and ID cards are processed.
PPA service center in Tallinn, one of the locations where residency and ID cards are processed. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Work and temporary residence permits will be issued to Russian and Belarusian refugees allowed into Estonia on humanitarian grounds, the government has agreed.

Amendments to the regulation of sanctions will also enable Russian and Belarusian journalists accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such as Associated Press staff which is reported to be opening an office in Estonia, to be issued with work permits.

This exception will extend to Belarusian citizens to whom the Police and Border Guard Board has issued long-term visas for working in the ICT sector.

Visas will be issued to Russian and Belarusian citizens on humanitarian grounds in the event that returning to their home country would place their life and health in danger.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Five-year trend shows declining forest reserves — agency

16:23

Engine fire interrupts Ott Tänak's Rally Sardinia test run

15:50

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

15:13

EKRE MP: Kindergarten bill would not have achieved what it set out to

14:50

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

14:10

Kiik: Center kindergarten bill support was based on incomplete information

13:51

Apartment building reconstruction stalls due to uncertainty, rising costs

13:12

Ukrainian Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk: I am talking about who we are

12:55

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

12:37

Number of Ukrainians crossing Estonia's eastern border triples in Q1

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

31.05

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

01.06

Prime minster: EU debate on calling Putin was 'heated'

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

01.06

EDF commander: I no longer believe in deterrence

10:09

EKRE and Center join forces to quash kindergarten reform bill

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: