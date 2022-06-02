Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

Work and temporary residence permits will be issued to Russian and Belarusian refugees allowed into Estonia on humanitarian grounds, the government has agreed.

Amendments to the regulation of sanctions will also enable Russian and Belarusian journalists accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such as Associated Press staff which is reported to be opening an office in Estonia, to be issued with work permits.

This exception will extend to Belarusian citizens to whom the Police and Border Guard Board has issued long-term visas for working in the ICT sector.

Visas will be issued to Russian and Belarusian citizens on humanitarian grounds in the event that returning to their home country would place their life and health in danger.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!