Tallinn cycle paramedics on duty this summer

Caterers, accommodation providers and travel agents suffered the most in first wave of coronavirus crisis. (Tallinn Old Town pictured.)
In June, July and August, the Tallinn cycle paramedics team will be on patol in the Tallinn Old Town and City Center and can respond quickly to medical emergencies in crowded areas.

The responders are trained and equipped to provide fast and effective medical assistance to patients with simple or complex health problems, including the tools needed for resuscitation and injury treatment. If the patient needs to be hospitalized, a regular ambulance is called.

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said previous years have shown that the cycle paramedics team has proven its worth and altogether, they have helped hundreds of people.

"Speed is the main advantage over conventional ambulances, especially in crowded areas where it is more difficult for ambulances to get around. For example, in the Old Town, access is often limited for motor vehicles and the fastest way to provide expert and often life-saving help is by bicycle," she said.

In the tourist seasons before COVID, the Tallinn cycle paramedics helped around 300 patients per season. 

Last year, 85 patients with minor trauma or health problems were assisted on the spot, 79 were taken to hospital, and 52 were handed over to the police, said Tallinn ambulance service's chief doctor Raul Adlas.

"The patrol team covered more than 8,920 kilometers on bicycles," he said.

The cycle paramedics use electric bicycles which have a top speed of 25 km/h.

To call the cycle paramedics, dial 112.

Editor: Helen Wright

