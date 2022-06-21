Public Midsummer events in Tallinn and Tartu

News
News

ERR News has rounded up public events for Victory Day and Midsummer's Day which take place this week in Tallinn and Tartu.

Tallinn

In Tallinn, bonfires and parties will take place in four districts of the capital on both June 22 and 23.

The first event will take place at Stroomi Beach in Põhja-Tallinn on Wednesday (June 22) at 12 noon and a cultural program will start at 3 p.m. There will be a Midsummer fair, entertainment, bonfire and a concert by Estonia's 2021 Eurovision entrant Uku Suviste.

Habersti's event will take place on Wednesday (June 22) from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Harku.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 22) and ending at 2 a.m., Lasnamäe's event takes place at  Paevälja (Narva mnt 129a). The bonfire will be lit at 9.45 p.m but there will be an entertainment program beforehand. Food will be sold at the venue, but not alcohol.

Kesklinn's Midsummer party takes place on Thursday (June 23) by Snelli Pond, just outside the Old Town's walls and runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Traffic, Stefan, Boris Lehtlaan and Are Jaama and Masha Ye will perform.

More information can be viewed on Tallinn's website.

Tartu

A Jaanipäev celebration will be held at the Estonian National Museum on Thursday (June 23) from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The fire will be lit at 9 p.m, followed by a performance by Kolumbus Kris and Curly Strings at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be children's entertainment and a photo exhibition.

More information can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Curved graphene work bags Estonian scientists European inventors award

16:57

SDE on negotiations: Reform's budget framework is too limited

16:35

Estonian MFA on Lithuania: Russia must stop threatening its neighbors

16:05

Baltic leaders: Help needed for countries hosting Ukrainian refugees

15:39

Women's epee team out in round of 16 in Antalya

15:37

Kontaveit seeded number two in Wimbledon Championships, Kanepi 31st

15:19

Kaia Kanepi back in WTA top 40

14:52

Family values group head fined over journalist ejection from public protest

14:05

District heating providers urged to prepare for switching to fuel oil

13:55

Estonian spirits producers foresee bigger price rises this fall

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.06

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

12:55

Russian military helicopter flies in Estonian airspace without permission

10:01

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times Updated

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

20.06

Foreign tourists traveling to Estonia despite fears of war

20.06

New coalition plans transition to Estonian language education in 2025

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: