Public Midsummer events in Tallinn and Tartu

ERR News has rounded up public events for Victory Day and Midsummer's Day which take place this week in Tallinn and Tartu.

Tallinn

In Tallinn, bonfires and parties will take place in four districts of the capital on both June 22 and 23.

The first event will take place at Stroomi Beach in Põhja-Tallinn on Wednesday (June 22) at 12 noon and a cultural program will start at 3 p.m. There will be a Midsummer fair, entertainment, bonfire and a concert by Estonia's 2021 Eurovision entrant Uku Suviste.

Habersti's event will take place on Wednesday (June 22) from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lake Harku.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (June 22) and ending at 2 a.m., Lasnamäe's event takes place at Paevälja (Narva mnt 129a). The bonfire will be lit at 9.45 p.m but there will be an entertainment program beforehand. Food will be sold at the venue, but not alcohol.

Kesklinn's Midsummer party takes place on Thursday (June 23) by Snelli Pond, just outside the Old Town's walls and runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Traffic, Stefan, Boris Lehtlaan and Are Jaama and Masha Ye will perform.

More information can be viewed on Tallinn's website.

Tartu

A Jaanipäev celebration will be held at the Estonian National Museum on Thursday (June 23) from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The fire will be lit at 9 p.m, followed by a performance by Kolumbus Kris and Curly Strings at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be children's entertainment and a photo exhibition.

More information can be viewed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!