Third electricity cable to be built between Finland, Estonia

A third subsea cable will be built between Estonia and Finland to secure the supply of the Baltic Sea region's electricity market, grid operators Fingrid and Elering announced on Tuesday.

The pair signed a letter of intent and will now begin planning the construction of the connection, Finnish public broadcaster Yle wrote.

EstLink 3 will have an estimated capacity of between 700 to 1,000 megawatts, Fingrid said. It should be completed by 2035.

There are already two direct connections between Finland and Estonia; Estlink 1, completed in 2006, and EstLink 2, in 2014.

They have a combined transmission capacity of around 1,000 megawatts, according to Fingrid.

CEO of Elering Taavi Veskimägi said the need for additional transmission capacity stems from "security of supply and energy security, as well as the European Union's climate and renewable energy goals". He also highlighted the integration of the region's electricity market.

A preliminary study by Elering suggests the starting point on the Estonian side could be Paldiski.

Editor: Helen Wright

