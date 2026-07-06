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Preferred route for 4th Estonia-Latvia electricity cable announced

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Electricity pylon.
Electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Plans for a new electricity connection between Estonia and Latvia will go on display today after two years of discussions. However, it remains unclear when the project could be completed.

The new connection will strengthen Estonia's security of supply, improve the functioning of the electricity grid and create better opportunities for the use and export of renewable energy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

The proposed route will begin at the Paide substation in central Estonia and pass through Järvakandi, Rumba and Lihula to the coast at Pivarootsi, from where it continues as a subsea cable.

On the island of Saaremaa, the connection resumes on the eastern coast as an underground cable to the Mägi-Kurdla substation, before continuing as an overhead line through the centre of the island.

On Saaremaa's western coast, in the Kotlandi area, the connection would continue towards Latvia.

ERR wrote in mid-May that Elering had postponed a final decision on the project. The connection had previously been expected to be completed by 2038 at the latest.

The route will stretch from Paide to Saaremaa's Kotlandi. Source: Majandus- ja kommunikatsiooniministeerium

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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