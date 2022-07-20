Reinsalu becomes Estonia's deputy prime minister

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has assigned the role of deputy prime minister to Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) if she is unable to perform her duties due to illness or another reason.

The prime minister's replacement list is as follows: (1) Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), (2) Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE), (3) Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform), (4) Minister of Education and Science Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), (5) Minister of Economy and Infrastructure Rina Sikkut (SDE), (6) Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

The deputy prime minister takes over the role if Kallas falls ill, is out of the country or is on vacation.

--

