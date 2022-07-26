PPA increasing presence in Narva until August 4

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will increase its forces in Narva to ensure public order in the coming weeks as several Russian Army holidays will take place.

The police will monitor gatherings and check for symbols designated hostile by the Estonian government such as the orange and black St George's ribbon, USSR army uniforms and flags and NAZI symbols.

Indrek Püvi, the head of the Narva police station, said commemorative gatherings have taken place in the past, mainly in Narva, and spontaneous events could take place this year.

"Which is why it is important to remind [people] that the wearing of symbols and flags of the Soviet Union or the Russian army is prohibited. Support for Russia's war in Ukraine must also not be expressed at these gatherings," he said.

Criminal proceedings will be opened for those who display hostile symbols.

Püvi said remembering people who died in wars is not forbidden in Estonia, but celebrating and glorifying days that are associated with Estonia's occupation or the war in Ukraine is not allowed.

One event has been registered to take place today (July 26) and the organizers must make sure no supporting speeches take place or hostile symbols are on show.

