PPA increasing presence in Narva until August 4

News
A St George's ribbon tied to a bunch of flowers.
A St George's ribbon tied to a bunch of flowers. Source: ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will increase its forces in Narva to ensure public order in the coming weeks as several Russian Army holidays will take place.

The police will monitor gatherings and check for symbols designated hostile by the Estonian government such as the orange and black St George's ribbon, USSR army uniforms and flags and NAZI symbols.

Indrek Püvi, the head of the Narva police station, said commemorative gatherings have taken place in the past, mainly in Narva, and spontaneous events could take place this year.

"Which is why it is important to remind [people] that the wearing of symbols and flags of the Soviet Union or the Russian army is prohibited. Support for Russia's war in Ukraine must also not be expressed at these gatherings," he said.

Criminal proceedings will be opened for those who display hostile symbols.

Püvi said remembering people who died in wars is not forbidden in Estonia, but celebrating and glorifying days that are associated with Estonia's occupation or the war in Ukraine is not allowed.

One event has been registered to take place today (July 26) and the organizers must make sure no supporting speeches take place or hostile symbols are on show.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Discovery of mud crab in Matsalu Bay can disrupt marine ecosystems

14:31

EU ministers reach agreement to reduce natural gas consumption 15 percent

14:04

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

13:29

Martin Mölder: New face of the coalition

13:00

PPA increasing presence in Narva until August 4

12:54

Health Board: More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week

12:17

Simson: By the end of the day, I expect joint EU agreement on gas reduction Updated

11:19

Estonian regulator launches third and final 5G auction

10:53

Few health complaints made after cholera bacteria found on Estonian beaches

10:22

Estonia requests emergency exception for EU gas reduction policy

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

08:12

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here Updated

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

25.07

Cruise ships remaining in Tallinn longer than before

25.07

Gallery: Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Estonia

10:22

Estonia requests emergency exception for EU gas reduction policy

25.07

ICDS director: Grain crisis most dangerous for Russia's few allies

25.07

Gallery: Thousands of candles lit on the Tõrva Fire Night

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: