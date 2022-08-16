Yana Toom on tank removal: Integration efforts nullified

News
Yana Toom.
Yana Toom. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

MEP Yana Toom (Center, ALDE), who is in Narva-Jõesuu today, told Vikerraadio in an interview that people come up to her on the street to express how disgusted they feel over the tank monument's removal. Toom said that recent years' efforts at integration in Narva have been nullified.

"I don't think people care that much about the tank. Rather, it is the symbolic gesture. I'm currently in Narva-Jõesuu. I took a long walk in the morning during which every other person stopped me to say how disgusted they are today. Whoever is at fault, but efforts at integration made here in recent years have been canceled," Toom said.

The MEP added that while the removal of the tank-monument will not cause unrest in Narva, people's feelings have been hurt. "It is calm here, but whether this has brought people closer to the state... I very much doubt that."

Toom offered that the tank's removal will be sharply condemned in Russia, while she does not consider a strong provocation in Estonia likely. "They have their hands full in Ukraine," she suggested.

The MEP said that people in Narva understand how Estonians feel about the Narva tank. "There are no problems there, the problem is how it is being done," Toom offered.

She criticized the Narva coalition for failure to decide and take responsibility. "The coalition had the votes it needed. They could have taken whichever decision yesterday. But they failed to do so and are now pointing fingers at the opposition. Someone had to take political responsibility, but they were reluctant to do it. It is the purpose of a ruling coalition to bear responsibility. They want power but not the responsibility that comes with it, and here we are now," Toom said.

The government relocated the "Tank T-34" monument on the outskirts of Narva before noon on Tuesday and said it would be taken to the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:49

Gallery: Truck collides with, derails Tallinn tram

18:42

Top Estonian chefs to mentor next generation of cooking enthusiasts

18:19

Winning name picked for Tallinn Zoo's two-toed sloth

18:13

'Treski Thrill' festival brings good vibes to Setomaa

17:43

Municipal Council chair: Better locations for the tank than Viimsi exist

17:24

Finnish FM: Finland to reduce visas issued to Russians by 90 percent

17:04

Tartu gifting three buses to Ukrainian city of Lviv

16:42

Police detain eight as Soviet monuments in Narva removed Tuesday

16:37

Baltika licenses Ivo Nikkolo brand for €8 million, on 10-year term

16:23

Central bank: Estonian labor market remained strong in second quarter

Watch again

Most Read articles

14:48

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument Updated

15.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

15.08

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for working while on tourist visas

15:16

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

15.08

Tallinner bitten by viper blames untended green area

15:27

Narva tank arrives at Estonian War Museum

14.08

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: