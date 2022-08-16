Narva tank arrives at Estonian War Museum

The Soviet T-34 tank monument, which was removed from Narva on Tuesday morning, arrived at the Estonian War Museum in Viimsi at approximately 3 p.m.

The tank was met by a crowd of photographers, cameramen and journalists upon arrival after a four-hour journey from Estonia's eastern border town.

The government ordered the removal of the tank this morning and work began at 7 a.m. The tank was removed from its plinth at 11:30 a.m.

The Cabinet took over its removal after Narva City Council opted out of the decision-making process on Monday.

Estonia is debating the future of its remaining Soviet-era memorials, a conversation that was sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several have already been moved to cemeteries or museums.

The government has tried to act cautiously as the memories of the removal of a Soviet statue known as the Bronze Solider in 2007, which led to riots in Tallinn and cyberattacks on government infrastructure, are still fresh in people's minds.

Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union twice, first between 1940–1941 and then again between 1944–1991.

Editor: Helen Wright

