PPA: Wednesday passes calmly in aftermath of tank monument removal

News
Red carnations and other flowers placed at the site of the Narva tank monument.
Red carnations and other flowers placed at the site of the Narva tank monument. Source: Aleksei Gorpintšenko/ERR
News

The first full day following the removal of a controversial tank monument from the eastern city of Narva passed peaceably, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR.

PPA spokesperson Leana Loide said Wednesday evening: "There were no incidents in Narva today, and the situation remains calm."

Loide added that around 30 members of the public had laid candles and flowers at the site of the monument, just north of the city, adjacent to the highway between the beach resort town of Narva-Jõesuu and Narva proper.

There was no PPA presence on the ground, and signage prohibiting parking close to the monument had been removed as of Wednesday evening.

The Estonian government made a snap decision to remove the tank, a World War Two-era Soviet-made T-34, one of the most well-known tanks from all combatant nations in the war, early Tuesday morning, ending weeks of pass-the-parcel between it and the local government in Narva.

While current Estonian law has it that the decision should have been one for the municipality, a line Mayor Katri Raik had reiterated, in the event no clear decision was forthcoming.

Narva is overwhelmingly Russian-speaking and lies on the border with the Russian Federation. The tank had been a popular site of pilgrimage for those wishing to commemorate Soviet fallen.

The tank is now at a military museum in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn, having been taking directly there on a military flatbed truck, after its removal.

The plinth on which the tank sat has also been dismantled.

In April 2007, the removal and relocation of a Soviet-era statue in Tallinn which commemorated the war sparked several nights' rioting and looting.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

