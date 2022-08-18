Cyberattacks against Estonia continue — RIA

News
CERT-EE operates under the Information System Authority (RIA).
CERT-EE operates under the Information System Authority (RIA). Source: Information System Authority
News

Cyberattacks against the Estonian government, agencies and private companies are continuing, the head of RIA's Cyber ​​Incident Handling Department (CERT-EE), said on Thursday evening.

"Today has not passed without attacks, but at the moment the situation is calmer and we are monitoring what is happening. Working hours have been longer than usual lately, but I think our employees have got some sleep," Tõnu Tammer from the State Information Authority (RIA) told news portal Delfi.

Tammer said some of yesterday's DDoS home page attacks sent 80,000 requests per second, which is just under five million requests per minute, at Estonian websites.

"If we compare yesterday's attack with the one in 2007 [Bronze Night], the attacks today were sometimes hundreds of times bigger," he said.

The official said if the state had not invested in cybersecurity during the spring then the outcome of this attack could be been very different.

"We would probably not be able to say that these attacks had little impact," he said. "However, it's not that the attackers are any more capable now, on the contrary, technology has advanced and the volumes of attacks are larger."

He said the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the Tax and Customs Board (EMTA), postal service Omniva and the Smart-ID website were among those targeted over the past 48 hours.

The attacks started after the government moved a Soviet T-34 tank and several other monuments from the eastern border city of Narva on Tuesday.

Russian hacker group Killnet has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Estonian officials say they have had little effect so far.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:07

Parempoolsed register as party, Perling elected chair

18:57

Cyberattacks against Estonia continue — RIA

18:34

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

18:20

Opposition demands electricity reform, EKRE threatening mass unrest

18:18

Estonia sends more weapons to Ukraine, supports UK training program

18:08

Poll: Third of Russian-speakers in Estonia back relocating Soviet monuments

17:38

Tallinn residents can dispose of bulk waste free-of-charge next week

17:04

Consumption fell due to Wednesday's record high electricity prices

16:48

Over 4,200 people attended August's Birgitta Festival

16:05

Kratt children & youth music festival brings together nearly 200 performers

Watch again

Most Read articles

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

08:09

Narva tank opened up, contains engine and even fuel

18:34

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: