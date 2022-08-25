Mayor: Restoring Narva-Jõesuu coastal pier will establish regional landmark

The Narva-Jõesuu pier.
The Narva-Jõesuu pier. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
Narva-Jõesuu Mayor Maksim Ilyin asks €3 million in co-financing from the state to restore the historic breakwater.

In his letter to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Maksim Ilyin, the mayor of Narva-Jõesuu, writes that the local population's Estonian identity and interest in the Narva-Jõesuu region could be further strengthened by restoring the historic landmark in Narva-Jõesuu.

"This is an opportunity to establish a significant landmark in the region, both in Estonia and the European Union," the letter says.

The restoration of the historic pier also boosts community belonging. "The events of the past few days have made it clear that our people in the region require recognizable emblems and monuments that support their local identity. These kinds of landmarks, both meaningful and symbolic, with centuries of history and significance, connecting us to Europe now and in the future, are important and necessary to establish," Ilyin continues.

The mayor writes in the letter that the restoration of the historic pier will cost about seven millions euros, with three million coming from EU funding promoting regional competitiveness and one million coming from Narva-Jõesuu's own budget. To complete the project within a year, the state needs to contribute €3 million.

"After intense storms, the old mole has totally collapsed, causing the river mouth to fall and closing the shipping channel. Studies indicate that over time coastal defenses will be eroded away and high water levels and storms could cause serious beach erosion," the mayor says.

"The pier's security, economic, and environmental functions rank it as a national site with significant regional importance," the mayor concluded.

The need for the Narva-Jõesuu breakwater is referenced in documents and construction designs from the 18th century and the construction of the mole was first conceived in 1746.

Several attempts to build the pier have been made, both at the beginning and end of the last century, but the project has yet to be completed.

The previous pier, built in the 1930s, was completely destroyed during the second world war.

The 1987-begun pier construction was abandoned and what had been built on the water was destroyed by storms.

The Narva-Jesuu city development plan from 2010 called for restoring the pier between 2011 and 2025.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Mayor: Restoring Narva-Jõesuu coastal pier will establish regional landmark

