Gallery: Central Estonia's largest kindergarten opens in Põltsamaa

A new municipal kindergarten opened in Põltsamaa on Wednesday, now the largest in Central Estonia. Demolition of the old kindergarten complex it's replacing will also pave the way for construction of new residential housing.

Reminiscent of a giant honeycomb, the new kindergarten can accommodate 16 classes and a total of 334 children. The building includes a gym, art and music rooms as well as opportunities for more solitary time. The outdoor area also features climbing equipment, a bug hotel and even garden beds.

"I'm most happy about this beautiful building, the tremendous team that's going to work here and the incredible, wonderful children that are going to attend here," said Põltsamaa Kindergarten principal Annika Madisson. "And this place is also where I spent my childhood, and it's the best place ever to raise a child."

"It's very beautiful," said Geidy Erk, parent of three. "When we went to the opening of the [kindergarten] class, the kids didn't want to leave; they're so looking forward to the new building."

Five years ago, local officials had considered renovating the existing Tõruke Kindergarten, but ultimately found that it would be cheaper to simply build a new kindergarten.

The new Põltsamaa Municipal Kindergarten was designed by Projektibüroo and built by Mapri Ehitus. The building cost €5.2 million, more than €1 million of which was funded with state support.

The old kindergarten buildings located at Pärna 3 and Lembitu 1 will be demolished by next spring, clearing the way for new residential housing.

"A detailed plan has already been launched regarding one area [of the former kindergarten]," said Põltsamaa Deputy Municipal Mayor Kristi Klaos. "Two apartment buildings are planned to be built there, which Põltsamaa has actually been lacking for years already. And Tõruke Kindergarten, which is located in the most scenic spot, in the woods along the edge of town, there is huge potential there for single-family homes — for the development of little residential plots."

Põltsamaa Municipality hopes to team up with interested developers to build them.

--

