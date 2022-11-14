Woman hospitalized after Põltsamaa dog attack

Ambulance.
Ambulance. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Criminal proceedings have been opened after a woman in Põltsamaa, Jõgeva County, required hospitalization due to serious injuries sustained after two dogs attacked her. The dogs belonged to a neighbor and had caused issues in the past which were already known to authorities.

At around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified that a 26-year-old woman had been attacked by two dogs in her own backyard, where she had been working at the time.

The dog's reportedly belonged to a neighbor; the woman's partner went to aid her, though her injuries were such that an ambulance needed to be called.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, ERR reports, while criminal proceedings have been opened.

Timo Reinthal, PPA spokesperson at the Tartu station, said: "Animal owners must do everything they can to avoid situations where an animal can attack people. We will ascertain all the circumstances of this event via the criminal proceedings already initiated," he said, also expressing his hopes that the victim makes a swift recovery.

PPA spokesperson Britta Sepp added that no fencing separates the two houses, adding that dogs belonging to the neighbors have run loose in the past, to the extent that it had been a problem already known to the PPA.

The PPA had also informed local authorities, whose responsibility it is to deal with the issue, she added.

The PPA have opened criminal proceedings under the section of the Penal Code dealing with causing serious injury due to negligence. The proceedings are being overseen by the Prosecutor's Office Southern District.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

