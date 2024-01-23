X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Owner in Põltsamaa dog attack sentenced to 10 months

News
Tartu Courthouse. September 8, 2022.
Tartu Courthouse. September 8, 2022. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Dog owner Monika Anton was sentenced to ten months in prison on Tuesday after her two dogs attacked a neighbor in November 2022, causing life-threatening injuries.

Tartu County Court found Anton guilty of the negligent causing of serious health damage to the victim and sentenced her to ten months in prison, two months of which are to be served immediately. The court also ordered Anton to pay more than €100,000 in damages.

The first-tier court likewise satisfied the victim's material damages claim, ordering Anton to pay €1,837.08, as well as €1,200 in material damages in connection with bringing the civil suit. She was also ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings in the amount of €1,314.

By a decision of the court, Monika Anton's remaining eight-month prison sentence will not be enforced on condition that she does not commit a new intentional criminal offense during a two-year probation period and remains in compliance with probation requirements.

Monika Anton was accused of negligently causing serious health damage to a victim. According to the charges, the defendant had two large dogs in the Põltsamaa Municipality village of Tammiku, but her property was not sufficiently fenced off to contain her dogs, and on November 12, 2022, the dogs attacked the defendant's neighbor, a 26-year-old woman, on the victim's property, causing life-threatening injuries.

"With today's ruling, the court has sent a clear message – the pet owner must ensure that their animal is not a danger to anyone," said Külli Saks, district prosecutor at the Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

"If they have not done their utmost to keep their dog within their fenced property and an attack with dire consequences subsequently occurs, then the pet owner has in their negligence committed a crime, and is liable for resulting material as well as immaterial damages," Saks underscored.

The decision has not yet entered into force.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:20

ERR in Ukraine: Russian attack on Kharkiv destroys homes

21:54

MP: Very surprising if Boris Nadezhdin allowed to run in Russia's election

21:25

Blind tennis player Tiia: I want to be among top three players in the world

20:51

Owner in Põltsamaa dog attack sentenced to 10 months

20:49

Estonian architects nominated for EU architecture award

20:24

Eighth sTARTup Day festival combines business and culture in Tartu

19:55

Kaljulaid at Davos: Even a small part of GDP helps Ukraine

19:44

Propastop examines Russian media's dissemination of Viacheslav Morozov case Updated

19:40

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

19:28

Teachers' pay issue sparks further tensions in coalition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

09:07

Foreign affairs show: Europe has begun to realize situation no longer safe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: