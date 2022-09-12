Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

The sixth Danish rotation of the NATO battlegroup arrived in Estonia on Monday complete with Leopard 2A7 tanks, other vehicles and equipment.

The sixth Danish rotation of the NATO battlegroup in Estonia is formed based on the 2nd squadron of the 1st battalion of the Jutland Dragoon Regiment and includes the national support element and logistics unit. Even though the Danes have served in Estonia on multiple occasions, this is the first time their Leopard 2A7 tanks are with them.

Head of the Danish contingent Lt. Col. C. E. Poulsen said that the Leopard 2A7 is among the most modern and sophisticated MBTs in the world today.

The 2A7 built by German company Krauss-Maffei is the newest version of the Leopard MBT developed by modernizing Leopard 2A5DKs.

Its twin-turbo V12 engine gives the 68-ton tank the ability to reach speeds of 60 kilometers per hour off road. The tank is equipped with a new digital targeting system and a fully stabilized 120-millimeter main gun.

The unit will soon start service with the NATO battlegroup stationed in Tapa as part of the 1st Infantry Brigade and will be working with French and UK units.

The NATO battlegroup has a constantly rotating presence, with new French and British units expected to replace current allied troops in Estonia soon.

