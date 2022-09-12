Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

News
Danish military equipment arrives in Port of Paldiski.
Open gallery
9 photos
News

The sixth Danish rotation of the NATO battlegroup arrived in Estonia on Monday complete with Leopard 2A7 tanks, other vehicles and equipment.

The sixth Danish rotation of the NATO battlegroup in Estonia is formed based on the 2nd squadron of the 1st battalion of the Jutland Dragoon Regiment and includes the national support element and logistics unit. Even though the Danes have served in Estonia on multiple occasions, this is the first time their Leopard 2A7 tanks are with them.

Head of the Danish contingent Lt. Col. C. E. Poulsen said that the Leopard 2A7 is among the most modern and sophisticated MBTs in the world today.

The 2A7 built by German company Krauss-Maffei is the newest version of the Leopard MBT developed by modernizing Leopard 2A5DKs.

Its twin-turbo V12 engine gives the 68-ton tank the ability to reach speeds of 60 kilometers per hour off road. The tank is equipped with a new digital targeting system and a fully stabilized 120-millimeter main gun.

The unit will soon start service with the NATO battlegroup stationed in Tapa as part of the 1st Infantry Brigade and will be working with French and UK units.

The NATO battlegroup has a constantly rotating presence, with new French and British units expected to replace current allied troops in Estonia soon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:22

Ratas: The end of summer must not mean an end to warm rooms

17:49

Tänak second at Acropolis Rally as Hyundai take all three podium places

17:19

Estonia-Latvia power link maintenance to lower price of electricity Tuesday

16:56

Gallery: Danish battlegroup's Leopard 2A7 tanks arrive in Estonia

16:55

MP: By supporting Taiwan, we are strengthening allied bond with USA

16:34

President: State budget neither a black hole nor perpetuum mobile

16:22

Jüri Vips records first win of the season as Drugovich crowned F2 champion

15:52

Supreme Court to hear journalists' fines appeal

15:31

Electoral Committee: 'M-voting' in 2023 Riigikogu elections not possible

15:10

Kenya's Jonathan Yego Kiptoo and Pauline Mutwa Thitu win Tallinn Marathon

Watch again

Most Read articles

08.09

Baltics, Poland to ban entry to Russian tourists from September 19

10:56

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

09:00

Work begins to remove Soviet-era monument from Tartu's Raadi Park

10.09

Expert: Nothing remarkable about a bear swimming to Hiiumaa

14:29

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

14:51

Tartu hopes to launch Riga train connection with state support

05.09

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

10.09

Electricity in Estonia to cost €282 per MWh on average Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: