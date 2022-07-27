NATO maritime group practicing cooperation in Baltic Sea

Ships from the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 in Tallinn.
Three ships from Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 are currently stationed in Tallinn and the fleet has been practicing cooperation, deterrence and preparedness with the Baltic countries since the start of 2022 to deter Russian aggression.

The group has been practicing cooperation in the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea and with Sweden, currently a non-NATO member.

The fleet is led by Dutch commodore Jeanette Morang who told Tuesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" the ships are practicing in the event the security situation worsens.

"We are also here to potentially deter Russian Federation units if they have bad intentions. So for us, it is to be ready, to train here, to be interoperable with units in the region, and within the task group," Morang said.

The maritime unit is also practicing interoperability with other areas of the armed forces, such as the NATO Air Policing Unit and Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup.

"We also do maritime land integration to make them more aware of what it is that we are doing, and we are learning from them because currently, delegations from ships in the force are visiting Tapa," she said.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

