Tallinn participatory budget proposals focus on safe, green urban space

Votes being counted during last year's participatory budget.
Source: Tallinn City Council.
The majority of the 71 proposals submitted to Tallinn's 2023 participatory budget so far focus on making urban space safer and greener.

The deadline for applications closes on October 2 and entries can be submitted in Estonian, Russian or English. Funding is likely to total €1 million this year.

Each city district can carry out one project a year and the winning projects should be publically accessible and free to use.

Residents will be able to choose their favorites in a public vote between November 21 to December 4.

Kesklinn District Elder Monika Haukanõmm said last year's winning proposal — planting more trees in the city center — will be completed by November. In total, 108 different species will be planted in 15 locations.

"The first year we implemented community engagement in Tallinn [2020], the idea of installing more drinking water taps in the city center was a winner. As a result, there are now twice as many of them in the district as before," she said.

Editor: Helen Wright

