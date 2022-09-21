Estonia's average electricity price drops to €264 on Thursday
The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop to €264.35 per megawatt hour on Thursday, almost €100 less than today, Nordpool's data shows.
The cheapest price will be between midnight and 1 a.m. at €48.71 per megawatt hour followed by €66.02 per megawatt hour between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Thursday's peak price will be €475.06 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Finland and Estonia will have a similar average price tomorrow, but it will be over €350 in both Latvia and Lithuania.
Last week, the average price in Estonia was €141.71 euros per megawatt hour.
On the same day in 2021, it was more than €100 cheaper at €142.04, as shown in the graph below.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright