Estonia's average electricity price drops to €264 on Thursday

News
Lightbulbs.
Lightbulbs. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The average price of electricity in Estonia will drop to €264.35 per megawatt hour on Thursday, almost €100 less than today, Nordpool's data shows.

The cheapest price will be between midnight and 1 a.m. at €48.71 per megawatt hour followed by €66.02 per megawatt hour between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Thursday's peak price will be €475.06 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Finland and Estonia will have a similar average price tomorrow, but it will be over €350 in both Latvia and Lithuania.

Last week, the average price in Estonia was €141.71 euros per megawatt hour.

On the same day in 2021, it was more than €100 cheaper at €142.04, as shown in the graph below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:45

Estonia's average electricity price drops to €264 on Thursday

20:30

Draft law repealing non-citizens voting rights passes first reading

20:05

Estonia expels another 'Kremlin provocateur'

19:48

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' exhibition remembers fleeing Estonians in 1944

19:04

MPs: Russia's mobilization does not pose direct threat to Estonia

18:17

Smaller banks offer better rates for fixed-term deposits

18:05

Ministry finalizes draft law on transition to Estonian-language schooling

17:35

Justice chancellor: No decision can be based on fear or anger alone

17:05

Tallinn Botanic Garden introduces 'gifts of the fall' exhibition

16:45

Estonia in no hurry to take stance on withdrawal of Hungary funds

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

20.09

Shops introduce crisis measures: Lower temperatures, shorter opening hours

12:06

Estonia bars reentry to Russian citizens going to fight in Ukraine

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

15:00

Estonian deputy defense chief responds to Russia's partial mobilization

00:47

Estonian PM: We will never recognize 'fake referenda' in Ukraine Updated

20.09

Prisoner Kalda may be released early from life sentence

20.09

NATO official: Money for Russian defense 'ended up in oligarchs' yachts'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: