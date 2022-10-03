Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn annexations, 'referenda'

Estonia summoned the Russian Ambassador on Monday to condemn the "illegal sham referenda" and annexation of Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Marge Mardisalu-Kahar, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, told ambassador Vladimir Lipaev that Estonia will never recognize the results of these "illegal referenda and they are in no way legitimate under international law".

It was also stressed that Ukraine has the right to defend its territory within its internationally recognized borders and restore control over areas occupied by Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Estonia expressed its clear support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and underlined its continued comprehensive support.

Mardisalu-Kahar once again called on Russia to end its military action in Ukraine, withdraw its forces and stop its rhetoric about using nuclear weapons.

Russian launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24 and last week held "referendums" in the east of the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!