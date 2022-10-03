Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn annexations, 'referenda'

News
Banners, flags and flowers tied to barriers outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn's Old Town.
Banners, flags and flowers tied to barriers outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia summoned the Russian Ambassador on Monday to condemn the "illegal sham referenda" and annexation of Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Marge Mardisalu-Kahar, director general of the Foreign Ministry's Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, told ambassador Vladimir Lipaev that Estonia will never recognize the results of these "illegal referenda and they are in no way legitimate under international law".

It was also stressed that Ukraine has the right to defend its territory within its internationally recognized borders and restore control over areas occupied by Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Estonia expressed its clear support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and underlined its continued comprehensive support.

Mardisalu-Kahar once again called on Russia to end its military action in Ukraine, withdraw its forces and stop its rhetoric about using nuclear weapons.

Russian launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24 and last week held "referendums" in the east of the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:19

Weather service issues strong wind warning across Estonia

19:55

Estonian president: Russia trying to force Europe into a corner

19:01

Tallinn to scale back investment plans, key projects still make the cut

18:45

Estonian curlers make semi-finals in Ottawa

18:30

Narva businesses concerned by Russian counter-sanction cargo transport ban

18:16

Gallery: Kuku Klubi moves to new home

17:48

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn annexations, 'referenda'

17:43

Daily: PPA removing border razor wire installed after migrant crisis

17:07

Weekly: PPA gets to grips with electric patrol car

16:38

Kristian Jaani to head the Police and Border Guard College

Watch again

Most Read articles

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

29.09

1,500 Russian soldiers about to be surrounded in Ukraine

13:15

Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to scientist of Estonian origin

10:34

Expert: Putin can't act alone in potential use of tactical nuclear weapons

30.09

Eurostat: Inflation in Estonia 24.2 percent in September

12:53

Russian at Finnish border: If things were different, I wouldn't have left

13:06

American translator opens multilingual bookstore-cafe in Haapsalu

09:57

Saeima election results: Seven lists win seats in Latvian parliament

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: