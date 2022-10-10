EU wants to limit 'fast-fashion' imports

News
Vivian Loonela.
Vivian Loonela. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The European Commission is developing a sustainable textile strategy to divert as many items as possible from both store shelves and people's closets into recycling and reuse programs by 2030. The EU is also planning to set a limit to "fast fashion" import.

Currently, each person in the European Union discards annually about 11 kilograms of textiles, mostly clothing.

Several studies indicate that clothing that has been worn only seven to 10 times is frequently discarded. This is completely untenable. The European Commission is therefore developing a textile strategy.

According to the proposed plan, all textiles sold on the EU market by 2030 must be durable and recyclable.

"Clothing should be made from eco-friendly fibers: these are recycled fibers, free of harmful compounds and produced with environmental and social rights in mind," Vivian Loonela, the head of the European Commission's Estonian representation, told ERR.

This includes a reduction in the flow of fast textile production chains into the EU. While "quick fashion" is less expensive, the products are often of lower quality and have a higher environmental impact, Loonela explained.

"The spring strategy presented by the Commission elaborates on the following goals: to reduce the number of collections per year, take responsibility, act to minimize one's carbon and environmental footprint. It is also important to think about where these products are manufactured and the employment conditions of the workers."

There are no intentions to expand the quota system already applied to textile industry.

Another major issue is the disposal of textile waste. Textile consumption is the third most negatively affected factor within the Union, after water and land use, and the fourth most detrimental factor on the environment and climate change at large.

"It has been agreed that beginning from 2025, separate pickup of textile waste will be mandated everywhere in the European Union. Member states are now incorporating these guidelines into their legal frameworks."

Textile waste is a quickly growing export item, in particular to non-European countries. Loonela said the Commission has proposed restrictions on that as well.

"If they are to be exported from the OECD, the world's richest economies, this should only be done if the destination country notifies the Commission that it is willing to accept the waste and can handle it responsibly. It shouldn't be the case that clothing is piled up in the European Union and then dumped somewhere in third countries."

All of these anticipated improvements could bring about the creation of platforms for clothing exchange and renting, for example.

"We've done a lot of good work in Estonia with the European Commission Representation, the Reuse Centre and Reet Aus to show people how textile sorting works and how old textiles could be recycled into new: what could be thrown away and what should be reused, and people have responded positively."

Member states are now discussing the proposed plan. Loonela added that the EU Council will likely adopt the policy by the end of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:51

Minister: Long-awaited LNG vessel will moor off Finnish coast Updated

16:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor calls for deputy mayors suspected of bribery to resign

16:23

Competition Authority finished evaluation of record high electricity price

15:57

Parempoolsed party counts several high-ranking EU officials as members

15:16

Riigikogu committee unanimous in call to prolong EDF commander's term

14:36

Tänak's Hyundai teammate fails to mention the Estonian as possible for 2023

14:22

Soviet era ceiling mural in Estonian National Opera sparks controversy

13:45

Cyclist Tanel Kangert announces retirement

13:35

Estonia drawn in same Euro 2024 qualifier group as Belgium

13:24

SKA: 60,000 Ukrainian war refugees have stayed in Estonia since February 24

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.10

Analyst: Nord Stream and Kerch Bridge explosions linked

08.10

Feature: Expats' favorite coffee places in Tallinn

09.10

Tartu follows Tallinn in canceling New Year's fireworks display

09.10

Mihkelson: There are forces in Russia whose time is coming

11:18

Report: ERR journalists witness attack on Kyiv

11:55

Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

09:13

Colonel: Russia trying to compensate by hitting civilian infrastructure

07.10

Daily: Putin superyacht spotted off Estonian coast followed closely by PPA

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: