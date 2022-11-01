Mixed municipal waste transport to become more expensive in Tallinn

The price of transport of mixed municipal waste will rise in Tallinn from December 1, with the hike uneven in districts.

Lüüli Junti, head of the circular economy department of Tallinn's Strategy Center, said that waste transport will become 6 percent more expensive in Nõmme, Kesklinn, Põhja-Tallinn and Lasnamäe districts, while the hike will be 15 percent in Haabersti, Mustamäe, Kristiine and Pirita. This will see the price of emptying an 800-liter container go up by 36-83 cents.

"The 6 percent hike is down to higher fuel prices, while new waste management tender prices are behind the 15 percent hike in some districts," Junti explained.

She said that people can save by being more diligent at recycling as the hikes only concern the transport of mixed waste.

"Emptying paper and cardboard containers is still free, while transport of biowaste is half the price of mixed waste. People who sort packagings and take them to a recycling point can also do so for free," she said.

Citizens who want their package waste picked up at home should call their waste handler or a recycling organization. Junti added that handing over packaging waste is often free of charge.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

