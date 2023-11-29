Biowaste sticking to side of containers causing unladen journeys for waste companies

Snow and freezing temperatures are causing biowaste to stick to the sides of containers in Tallinn. This caused waste handler TJT to invoice a customer for an unladen journey in Tallinn's Nõmme district, which the city district government has challenged.

Tallinna Jäätmete Taaskasutuskeskuse AS (TJT) said it has seen dozens of cases of biowaste bags sticking to the sides of containers this winter for which it bills customers for an unladen journey after it proves impossible to collect the waste. The sum is half of that of the regular garbage collection bill.

Marti Viirmäe, member of the board of TJT, said that moisture building up between biowaste bags and the sides of containers and the latter lacking lining bags are the problem.

Some Nõmme residents have now challenged the unladen journey bills. The city district government finds that these challenges have merit of which it has notified the waste handler. But TJT is not willing to back down.

"We rather think that if waste has frozen and sticks to the side of the container, the customer has the option of canceling the pickup. However, the customer is ultimately responsible for the condition of the container and whether waste can be extracted," Viirmäe said.

