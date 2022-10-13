Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

News
A house with lit windows.
A house with lit windows. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Approximately a third of private consumers have opted to join the new universal electricity package, preliminary data shows. Electricity providers believe this shows the price is too high.

There are 640,000 domestic electricity consumers in Estonia, the majority have contracts with Eesti Energia while Alexela and Elektrum have smaller market shares.

In total, 230,000 people received an offer to switch their contacts to the new universal service price, which can be canceled at any time.

Customers received an offer if their last bill was more expensive than the universal price.

Dajana Tiitsaar, head of the Estonian market of Eesti Energia, said approximately 15 percent of customers they made offers to rejected the switch, around 21,400 people.

Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Clients with both fixed and non-fixed rates opted out, either because the offered price was similar or because they want to try and manage their consumption this winter in other ways, she told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday.

Two-thirds of Eesti Energia's customers already have a fixed-price contract which is cheaper than the new universal service price of 19.24 s/kWh and did not receive an offer. 

Alexela offered to switch 80 percent of its customers and so far, less than 10 percent — 2,500 people — have opted out, board member Tarmo Kärsna said.

The majority have a non-fixed rate package and also believe they can manage their consumption this winter, he told AK.

Kärsna thinks the price is too high and believes consumption habits should be taken into account.

Kristjan Järvan. Source: ERR

"The price was still very close to the average price on the stock exchange, and I think that is also the reason why people did their own calculations, thinking that "if I just save a little more, my costs will be lower"," he said. "The current universal service does not encourage people to consume less."

Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa), who drafted the legislation, does not think the price is too high.

"The first metric is how many [customers] switched over. That 90 percent speaks for itself. And the second metric to compare against is the stock market price. If we look at the price in September, which was €230, and now we look at the universal service price /-- / in fact the price difference is still very noticeable," he said.

"The aim in the first place was to offer stability and a better price compared to the stock exchange price. We certainly achieved that," Järvan said, adding the price is based on the cost of shale oil production.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

21:28

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

20:04

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

19:38

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

19:20

Tartu's district heating prices to rise from November 1

18:54

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedule

18:01

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

17:29

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

16:28

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

16:25

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

15:18

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

14:04

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

07:52

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

12.10

Kallas: An Estonian LNG storage vessel should not be fetishized

12.10

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: