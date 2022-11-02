Eesti Energia to provide universal service for micro and small businesses

News
Small businesses account for nearly 99% of all companies in Estonia.
Small businesses account for nearly 99% of all companies in Estonia. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

All micro and small businesses, self-employed persons, foundations and non-profit organizations will be able to purchase power from Eesti Energia as part of the universal service as of November 1.

Agnes Roos, member of the management board of Eesti Energia, said that business customers will not be automatically transferred. Customers have to decide for themselves and express their desire to subscribe.

"We will send an offer to all Eesti Energia business customers who are eligible for universal service. Offers can also be found on Eesti Energia's e-service. Customers have enough time to consider whether the universal service is beneficial to them, so they must consent to the switch. You have to accept the offer before November 23 if you want to use the universal service retroactively from November 1," Roos explained.

The universal service is available to businesses with fewer than 50 employees and an annual turnover or balance sheet total of less than €10 million. Non-profit organizations, foundations and self-employed individuals can also opt for universal service up to a yearly electricity consumption of 1 gigawatt hour.

Nearly half of Eesti Energia's business customers – 16,800 consumers – qualify for this service.

The price of the universal service may fluctuate over time. The universal service is available to businesses for one year and two months, until the end of 2023.

In addition, unlike for household consumers, the law does not guarantee business consumers to transfer to the universal service without contractual penalties. "Because we have made financial transactions in advance for fixed-price contracts as an electricity seller, when switching to universal service, business consumers have to adhere to the terms of their current electricity contracts," Roos explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:07

Government approves bill to strip third country nationals' gun ownership

14:04

High-speed fiber optic internet not part of Apollo TV deal

13:38

President: Estonia's border integrity as crucial as ever

13:34

Central bank: Labor market strong despite challenges in first half of 2022

13:12

Flora hand one-year contract extensions to three first team stars

12:46

Basketball: Rakvere Tarvas lose in overtime at Valmiera

12:45

Eesti Laul preliminary judge: We had a lot of boring song entries

12:23

Politicians: Land tax not likely to be major general election issue

12:15

Eesti Energia to provide universal service for micro and small businesses

12:09

Global Estonian Report: November 2-9

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

01.11

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

01.11

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

01.11

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

01.11

Finland: Estonia must buy share in LNG terminal for priority access

01.11

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: