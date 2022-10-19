New call for bids on RB Ülemiste terminal tenders aims to reduce costs

News
Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal.
Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal. Source: Rail Baltic Estonia
News

Following the failure to find a suitable bidder for the construction tender to build the Ülemiste terminal of the planned Rail Baltica high-speed rail link, Estonia has announced calls for several smaller tenders in order to reduce the overall cost of the project, says Ahti Kuningas, incoming secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

In August, it emerged that only one bid had been received for the construction of the Ülemiste common terminal, from Italian company Rizzani de Eccher at a price of €346 million, almost double the amount estimated by British partners Zaha Hadid.

"That tender was cancelled. We have in fact already announced a new tender but this time we are approaching it in a different way - we are dividing it into separate parts. We ourselves are (now acting as) managers of a big project. Whereas before we were ordering the entire project from one contractor, now it is split between five. The project is the same," Kuningas said on ERR politics webcast ERR politics webcast "Otse uudistemajast" on Wednesday.

According to Kuningas, the main reason why the tender for the construction of the entire terminal was so expensive was due to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The tender was such that (the successful bidder) would have completed the terminal in its entirety: all the foundations, the railway tunnels and then the superstructure, with a building designed by architectural firm Zaha Hadid," he said.

"As it was going to be a five-year project, the company said that it couldn't predict what the prices of concrete and iron would be [over such a long period] and so added a coefficient in there. Even by itself, if you deduct that coefficient, the price would be around €200 million, and that's still expensive," Kuningas explained.

"As the building accounts for around €80 million of the terminal's construction costs, and the railway lines and tunnels come to approximately €120 million, it is not possible to make particularly big savings even by changing the building's design," he said. 

"Well, it would be possible to save a little, but not as much as €200 million. Most of the money is going on the things that we have to have there no matter what– such as the escalator from the T1 shopping center," Kuningas explained.

"But yes, now we're ordering different materials from different suppliers. To reduce that risk, so that they don't have to factor that risk into this contract," he said.

When asked if plans for the roofs of the platforms, which currently do not provide much shelter for passengers from the rain, were likely to remain unchanged, Kuningas said, that people will be able to wait for trains inside the terminal building.

"There will be a building and it will have waiting rooms inside. There will be screens in the building to show when trains are arriving, and then, when your train arrives, you will walk onto the train. Yes, it's not the kind of solution where the train comes into a tunnel in the station or into a separate building, it's still a transit station."

According to Kuningas, Estonia is still counting on Rail Baltic being ready by 2030. Even if Latvia fails to complete its part of the project to connect the Estonian border to Riga in time, at the very least it should still be possible to catch a high-speed train from Tallinn to Pärnu by then.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:04

Reinsalu: Russia declaring martial law in occupied Ukraine 'unacceptable'

17:32

Interview with a barista: Jozo

17:15

Reducing CO2 emissions from land: Restoring wetlands or drainage systems?

16:59

Eesti Gaas may be able to lower prices from December

16:32

Global Estonian Report: October 20-27

16:13

New call for bids on RB Ülemiste terminal tenders aims to reduce costs

16:00

Gallery: Reconstruction work completed on Port of Tallinn's Terminal D

15:15

Rocca al Mare developer plans residential blocks up to 14-floors high

14:53

42 MPs initiate no-confidence motion in economic affairs minister

14:35

Official: Highway funding in Estonia requires political decision

Watch again

Most Read articles

17.10

Estonia could get nuclear power plant by 2035

08:26

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

18.10

Riigikogu declares Russian Federation a terrorist regime

08:26

Minister: Russian citizens entering Estonia for real estate reasons a risk

18.10

Police arrest man after Tallinn knife attack

13:40

Four suspected in €8-million cryptocurrency fraud

07:57

Minister: US troops to be on regular rotation in Estonia

18.10

Reform Party nominates new finance minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: