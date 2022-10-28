Ülle Jaakma is appointed Rector of Estonian University of Life Sciences

Ülle Jaakma.
Ülle Jaakma. Source: EMÜ
In the second round of voting on Friday, incumbent Vice Rector for Research Ülle Jaakma received 72 votes to become the new Rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences.

In the first round, none of the candidates received the required 65 votes. Ülle Jaakma won 57 votes, Paavo Kaimre 38 votes and Endla Reitam 22 votes.

Jaakma has worked at the University of Life Sciences (EMU) since 1995. She has served as a professor and senior researcher at the institute of veterinary medicine and animal sciences since 2005, and since 2013, as vice-rector for research. She has spearheaded the university's development program in her current role.

In her election platform, Jaakma emphasized the significance of sharing research results with society and promoting science globally. According to her, in order for the institution to stay competitive, the academic staff's salary must be increased, with a special focus on reviewing the minimal basic pay. Also, it should be required that students acquire practical experience as early as possible.

She also urged the school to swiftly implement an energy-saving program, automate ventilation, heating and lighting, and invest in a renewable energy source.

The term of office for the rector will begin on January 1, 2023 and will last for five years.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

