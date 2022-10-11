Daily: Three candidates in running for life sciences university rector post

Three people have been nominated as candidates for new Rector of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Eesti Maaülikool), replacing Mait Klaassen, a long-serving rector whose term ends on December 31, daily Postimees reports.

All three candidates have a long relationship with the university, based in Tartu, and all currently work there or have done in the past and have also given their consent to run for the post, Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

The candidates are (in alphabetical order):

Ülle Jaakma, who is current Vice-Rector for Research at the University of Life Sciences and was nominated by the Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry (Veterinaarmeditsiini ja loomakasvatuse instituut), on October 4, and has worked at the university since 1995.

Professor Paivo Kaimre, nominated by the Institute of Forestry and Engineering (Metsanduse ja inseneeria instituut) in late September, has teaching experience as well as heading up the forestry faculty at the University of Life Sciences, 2013-2017.

Professor Endla Reintam was nominated on October 6 by the the Institute of Agriculture and Environment (Põllumajandus- ja keskkonnainstituut), while the university's student body also backs her candidacy - Reintam has worked at the Estonian University of Life Sciences as a laboratory assistant, senior laboratory assistant, assistant, researcher, lecturer, associate professor and professor for 25 years, in a range of different capacities.

The original Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Mait Klaassen, who proved a popular figure with the student union, has declared his intention to run for the Reform Party at the 2023 general election next March

He had been rector of the University of Life Sciences since 2008 and also in an earlier stint in the 1990s.

The election takes place on October 28 for a five-year term, starting from the new year 2023.

