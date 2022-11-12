Electricity to cost €141.60 per MWh on average Sunday

Electricity in Estonia will cost an average of €141.60 per Megawatt-hour on Sunday, November 13.

The cheapest electricity is to be had, as is often the case, in the small hours of Sunday morning – from 1.00 a.m. to 3.00 a.m., when the price on the NordPool exchange will be €10 to €12 per MWh.*

The most expensive hour is between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., when electricity will cost €226 per MWh.

The average price over the past week on the NordPool stood at €148.80 per MWh, or 14.9 cents per KWh, down from €160.60 per MWh the preceding week.

The cheapest prices by day came last Friday, November 11, at €102 per MWh, while Wednesday, November 9, was the most expensive day on average, at €178 per MWh.

The production price of the universal service of electricity provided to all domestic consumers who have not opted out of it is currently 15.4 cents per KWh, or €154 euros per MWh, after which VAT and the sellers' profit margins must be added.

As a regional comparison, in Finland electricity averaged €106 per MWh over the past week; in Latvia and Lithuania the average stood at €180 per MWh.

*Prices are exclusive of VAT.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

