European Parliament votes in support of Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy

News
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
Keit Pentus-Rosimannus Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The European Parliament has voted in favor of the appointment of former finance minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as Estonia's representative at the European Court of Auditors (ECA).

447 MEPs voted in favor, 98 against and there were 87 abstentions.

The vote itself, which took place in Strasbourg Tuesday, is non-binding; the 27-member Council of the European Union must make the final decision on Pentus-Rosimannus' appointment.

The European Parliament's budget control committee had already supported her appointment, with 29 in favor, four against and two abstentions.

The Estonian government had voted in early September in favor of Pentus-Rosimannus' candidacy.

The process had met with controversy over claims of a conflict of interest since the appointment of the new ECA candidate was a matter for the finance ministry; Pentus-Rosimannus herself was finance minister at the time, but did not submit her own candidacy – this was done in summer while she was away at an EU-level meeting in Prague, by Rural Affairs Minister Urmas Kruuse (Reform), deputizing for the finance minister.

Kruuse's deputizing for Pentus-Rosimannus itself is standard practice; ministers deputize for one another during periods of absence, while between early June and mid-July, seven Reform Party ministers held dual ministerial roles following the dismissal of the Center Party from the coalition by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Vice-Chair of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Mart Helme submitted a criminal complaint to the prosecutor's office over the matter on October, though this was overruled.

The EU Treaty holds that each member state appoints one representative to the ECA, while their appointment itself is conducted by the Council of the EU, following the consultative European Parliament vote, which has just taken place in Pentus-Rosimannus' case.

The term is for six-years; Pentus-Rosimannus assuming she is a ppointed will replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa), whose term ends on December 31.

The ECA is not a court as such, despite its name.

It monitors the usage of EU funds, and is one of the seven core EU institutions.

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid had held the post immediately prior to becoming head of state.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:40

'Protection money' causes controversy, but recipients not complaining

17:38

Don't leave homes unheated this winter, warns apartment association union

17:23

Allar Jõks: Of lazy bureaucracy and missed millions

16:29

Politicians: RIA's recommendations on TikTok use should be followed

16:11

Kallas' EU speech to Riigikogu based largely on Russia's ongoing aggression

15:59

Gasoline companies drop fuel prices, no further cuts expected

15:29

Bill to organize court judges by specialty at second reading

15:13

Soviet symbols facing removal from public space to be announced Wednesday

15:03

Plan: Health Board to have laboratories instead of offices in new building

14:58

European Parliament votes in support of Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

21.11

Experts: No cause to hope Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

10:15

Information System Authority recommends separate smart device for TikTok

19.11

Spanish media: Ott Tänak may drive for Monster-sponsored Ford team in 2023

19.11

Eesti Energia website down after pro-Kremlin cyberattack

21.11

Delivery of Tallink ferry MyStar delayed further

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: