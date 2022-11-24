Parties to reveal candidate lists in coming months

Riigikogu elections in 2019.
Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Most major political parties in Estonia are set to unveil their candidate lists and programs for the March 2023 elections in December or January.

The Estonian Greens will uncover their program in December and list in January, co-chairman Johanna Maria Tõugu said.

Eesti 200 will also not be disclosing its list and main messages before December, its press representative Rauno Veri said.

The Reform Party will make its regional lists of candidates public on December 2, following in-house elections, the ruling party's press secretary Kajar Kase said. Its general list will be locked down after the December 9-14 second round of in-house elections.

"Chapters that make up the elections program are being analyzed by the board and we will be communicating them as we go along," Kase said. The party council will finalize the program on January 14 and it will be published on the day or sooner. The council will also provide final approval for the candidates list.

Isamaa is set to publish its list of candidates on December 13. The entire text of the party's program will be made public in January, Karl Sander Kase said.

"The Parempoolsed party will probably begin introducing its program next week, with information on candidates and platform to be released throughout December. Final candidate lists will be made public in January, before the official deadline," press representative Põim Kama said.

The Center Party will be making its regional lists public throughout December, Andres Kalvik, press representative for Center MPs, said. Center have already revealed some frontrunners, with Kaido Höövelson topping the list in Ida-Viru County and Center whip Jaanus Karilaid in Hiiu, Saare and Lääne counties.

The party council will approve its general list and platform in January at a date to be specified.

The Conservative People's Party published its lists and elections slogan of "Let us Save Estonia" (Päästame Eesti) on November 20.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

