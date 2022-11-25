EDF intelligence chief: Russia has used up two-thirds of its ammunition

According to Chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) intelligence center Colonel Margo Grosberg, the Russian armed forces have now used up nearly two-thirds of their ammunition in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation has used up around two thirds, or just under, of its available ammunition," Grosberg told a press conference at the Ministry of Defense on Friday. Grosberg added, that the decrease in Russia's ammunition stocks has led to fewer attacks by Russian units in recent weeks.

However, Grosberg explained, Russia still appears to have sufficient ammunition to perform limited operations for another month or more, provided it uses supplies sparingly. The defense chief added, that Russia is most likely now stockpiling ammunition in order to use it during further attacks in spring.

According to the colonel, To compensate for its ammunition shortage, Russia is trying to buy missiles and drones from Iran and North Korea, as well as exporting it from Belarus.

Since Russian troops retreated from the left bank of the Dnieper River to the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, there have been no major changes on the front line, Grosberg said.

The current conditions in Ukraine, including soft ground, rain and cloud cover restrict the use of heavy equipment, and also limit the use of operations from the air, explained Grosberg.

Therefore, only operations involving small units in limited areas, can be conducted, with the situation favoring defensive, rather than offensive, actions. As a result, there have been no major changes to the front line, said Grosberg.

Grosberg believes, that more intense fighting may resume in mid-December, once the ground hardens further.

According to Colonel Grosberg, the level of threat Russia poses to Estonia remains low, as its units based in the region are largely tied up in Ukraine. However, he pointed out, Russian reserves are being trained in Pskov and Luga.

Speaking about Russia's mobilization efforts, Grosberg said, that quotas had not been fulfilled in the Vyborg, Kingisepp, Luga and Kirishi districts of the Leningrad Oblast.

He also explained, that up to now, the newly mobilized units have yet have mainly been trained to conduct light infantry operations and are yet to leave for Ukraine. It is, however, likely that they will be deployed to eastern Ukraine in the near future, Grosberg added.

Asked by ERR whether he considered it likely for Russia to organize two further campaigns to mobilize half a million more troops, Grosberg said, that, while one may be possible, a second would be of extremely low quality. The pool from which to mobilize from is also getting worse, he added.

Speaking about Russia's desire to negotiate with Ukraine, Grosberg said, that Moscow would mainly try to use any such possibility to recuperate while it prepares to launch a new offensive.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!