Over 70 schools take part in book donation drive

News
A selection of books in various languages (photo is illustrative).
A selection of books in various languages (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

More than 70 schools took party in a recent drive for book donations, and saw some welcome additions to their libraries as a result, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

Estonian schools do also cooperate with public libraries in resolving book shortages, but this still runs into problems if, for instance, several schools in a district are studying the same work of literature simultaneously.

The  "Kingi koolile raamat" drive, part of the Year of Libraries initiative, attempted to address this further and has just ended, AK reported.

Offerings came from authors as diverse as Sofi Oksanen and Andrus Kivirähk, as well as famous Estonian poet Marie Under

Anneli Ilves, school librarian at the Läänemaa High School in Haapsalu, said: "Collections of poems are always extremely welcome, because those that are old can no longer be found anywhere, they are no longer issued, they are completely rarities."

Stiina Koit of the Estonian Librarians Association (Eesti Raamatukoguhoidjate Ühing) said that since school book depositories are financed from the school budget, the choice of fiction depends on how much money the school finds for this.

"We have very specific lists, and each school has its own, while for those who don't, the children's literature center and savings library have also put together some of the more popular works," she went on, adding that the drive had proven encouraging in terms of quality of donations and had not just yielded pulp fiction and similar.

Since the campaign has just ended, there are no figures available yet on how many books have been donated, though all gifts were welcome.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:39

Estonian entrepreneurs' statement: We're moving ahead with green transition

15:12

Is the period of deglobalization over?

15:05

Kallas hoping for Russian oil price cap decision on Thursday

14:56

Kallas warns again of potential power cuts

14:26

Meelis Maripuu: Lessons from coup attempts December 1924 and February 2022

14:13

Tartu opposition councilors agree public sector wages must rise

13:54

Over 70 schools take part in book donation drive

13:19

Kersna: Affected locals must be offered solutions as Nursipalu expanded

12:58

Photos: Estonia, Netherlands, Norway to donate field hospital to Ukraine

12:21

Asmann: VKG needs to be split in two to fund climate neutral business

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Pevkur to German media: War has not greatly weakened Russia's armed forces

30.11

Weekly: The rise and rise of Estonian cricket

30.11

Estonian government makes one-off Russian pensions payment

08:17

Postimees: Actor who is alleged favorite of Vladimir Putin lands in Tallinn

30.11

Tallinn to hike public transport fares by a third next year

30.11

Elisa, Telia, Tele2 all hiking prices despite growing profits in 2021

09:53

City of Tallinn restricting free parking to diplomatic vehicles

30.11

November inflation rate in Estonia was 21.4 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: