First book released in new series about Estonian football history

On Monday, the Estonian Football Association (EJL) launched the first book in a new five-part series about the history of Estonian football.

In the series, more than a century's worth of Estonian football history will be presented in greater detail than ever before. The first book takes readers from the birth of football in Estonia up to 1924, when the Estonian team took part in the Paris Olympics.

Indrek Schwede, who compiled the new series, said that the first book starts in 1908 and provides a year-by-year breakdown of the most important events and results in Estonian football up until 1924.

According to Schwede, there was too little information available to go into such detail for the time prior to that.

"The decades are also summarized in more coherent texts, which paint a picture of each era. The different periods are described in terms of the training methods, playing styles, equipment.... and everything else that characterizes football," said Schwede.

"During the First World War, one thing that was very interesting to me was that a Norwegian national team player played here for Estonian clubs," Schwede said. In another story from that time, a former professional player from England had come to Estonia in the middle of the war, found an Estonian wife and continued to play here, explained Schwede.

"There is also the story of Jüri Lossmann, who was a football coach in Tallinn when he became an Olympic silver medalist in the marathon," Schwede added.

