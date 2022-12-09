Specialist: Every Estonian school should have a psychologist

News
Depression and other mental health issues are on the rise among the 15-19 age group.
Depression and other mental health issues are on the rise among the 15-19 age group. Source: freepik.com
News

According to a recent study, the mental health of children and young people in Estonia is in a precarious state. Karmen Maikalu, head of the Estonian Association of School Psychologists (EKPÜ), believes, the fact that only half of schools have in-house psychologists is not helping to improve the situation.

A study conducted by the Estonian National Institute for Health Development (TAI) Survey, has shown that young people in Estonia are twice as likely as adults to suffer from both depression and anxiety disorders.

"What is very often the case, for example, is that young people are really overburdened. They are expected to do a lot at school, their parents have high expectations, (and the) young people have very high expectations of themselves, so at some point that all starts to add up," explains Karmen Maikalu, head of the Estonian Association of School Psychologists (EKPÜ).

When various relationship problems are added to this, mental health issues can start to snowball. Perhaps things would be easier if young people talked about their thoughts and feelings? Unfortunately, Maikalu says, there are challenges in this area too - young people are either often too reluctant or unable to open up. And there isn't always a specialist on hand to listen or guide them.

"We should have a school psychologist in every school, available to every child. Unfortunately, only 53 percent of schools have psychologists. But whether young people know how to talk about their feelings at all, or how to express them, is something that schools should probably pay more attention to. We teach math and physics at school, but just as importantly, we should also be teaching people skills. We have quite a lot of young people who, for example, only know how to regulate their emotions through self-harm," Maikalu admitted.

But it is not just schools or psychologist alone who can take action to help young people with their mental health. The family and relationships within the family still play an important role.

"If a young person has a supportive family, a trusting relationship with his or her parents, and has been taught how to cope with stress in difficult situations, then there is hope that this young person will be able to cope. There will always be difficulties in life, but they will be (better) able to cope with them."

Maikalu also believes, that the state has a role to play in the equation by taking a systemic approach toward tackling mental health issues, including more effective funding strategies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:07

EDF intelligence chief: Russia still has long-term offensive capabilities

15:19

Estonian national carrier joins Tallinn Airport's Green Mornings initiative

14:25

Ekspress Grupp acquires Lithuanian online news portal lrytas.lt

13:52

Estonian FM condemns Hungary for blocking EU's €18b aid loan to Ukraine

13:29

Alexela executive: Gas power plant key to balancing energy system

13:27

Parties see need to finish major highways, questions remain over funding Updated

13:04

Tartu reduces frequency of bus departures on some routes to save costs

12:34

November's exceptional price increase: All food prices have gone up on year

12:18

Study: Impact of invasive species on Baltic Sea rivals climate change

11:59

Parties run big names in Tallinn's Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita district

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

08.12

Estonian government establishes Defense Forces division under NATO Updated

08.12

US deploying HIMARS platoon, infantry company to Estonia Updated

08.12

Regulator: Broadcasting TV Rain in Estonia needs to stop

08.12

Finland agrees to take on Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Estonia

08.12

Toidupank: Situation today very much like crisis of 2009 onward

07.12

State weather service issues level 1 warning as heavy snowfall continues

08.12

Estonians still consuming more salt than they imagine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: