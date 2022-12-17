Price of garbage collection to go up in Tartu next year

News
Garbage.
Garbage. Source: ERR
News

Tartu garbage collector AS Eesti Keskkonnateenused will hike the price of the service 8 percent from next year. This will see refuse collection become more expensive by 92 cents per a cubic meter of mixed waste.

CEO Argo Luude gave the general economic situation as the reason – [Estonia's] inflation is among the fastest in Europe, while the price of fuel has also gone up considerably.

"The price of fuel has more than doubled since we entered out bid for the public tender. We are talking about a price hike of over 100 percent," he emphasized.

The rise concerns the collection of mixed waste, with the price going up by €0.92 on average in the city of Tartu. The price of emptying a 2.5-cubic-meter container will grow from €28.86 to €31.17. Ülle Mauer, head of the city's environmental service, said that Tartu has accepted the price hike.

She said that because mixed waste is taken to the Iru Power Plant for burning from the Aardlapalu loading station, which makes for a 400 kilometer round trip, and since the price of fuel has grown, the city agreed to an 8 percent collection price hike at Aardpalu.

Both Mauer and Luude stressed that the hike only concerns mixed waste, with the prices of collection retained at the current level for organic waste and packagings.

Even though the company does not plan to charge for waste paper collection at this time, Argo Luude said that because the price of scrap paper has fallen more than fivefold since spring and the company has to cover the expense from other revenue, a renegotiation is not out of the question in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:58

Piret Räni: Nature and a feeling of home instead of grand developments

15:45

Zaitsev breaks Estonian record but fails to make Melbourne final Updated

15:35

Raul Rebane: No such thing as organic war

14:46

Price of garbage collection to go up in Tartu next year

14:09

Composer Urmas Sisask dead at 62

11:25

Education minister approves switch to Estonian education activity plan

10:43

Very few to go without Christmas bonuses in the public sector

09:40

Ministry: Public procurements for electricity failing

09:24

Toompea representative building to recount history of Estonian independence

08:34

Closing of border crossing would see Narva face several challenges

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.12

Tallinn street skier: It had been on my bucket list for a long time

16.12

US infantry unit arrives in Estonia

16.12

Bottles and laptops can stay in bags at Tallinn Airport in the future

16.12

Russia holds large-scale military exercise in Baltic Sea

16.12

Leningrad Oblast governor: Narva border crossing to close for vehicles Updated

16.12

PPA: Tires on SUV causing deadly collision with bus were excessively worn

15.12

Tallinn fines maintenance companies €270,000 for poor snow removal

16.12

Estonian banks offering better deposit rates on a German platform

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: