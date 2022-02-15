Tallinn waste collection delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Due to the high prevalence of coronavirus among drivers and logisticians, the emptying of waste containers in Tallinn may be delayed by a few days, the city council said on Tuesday.

Removing mixed municipal waste will be the first priority, followed by biodegradable waste and paper and cardboard, and finally by large waste and mixed packaging waste.

"On behalf of the waste carriers and the City of Tallinn, we apologize for the delays and hope for your understanding," said Mart Luik, the City Enterprise Director.

"Due to the latest outbreak of the coronavirus, almost 40 percent of waste truck drivers and loaders have fallen ill. New employees recruited to replace the ones infected are, on top of things, facing difficult weather conditions. However, residents can be sure that all their waste will be removed."

Eesti Keskkonnateenused AS, the waste collection service provider, said it will mostly be possible to serve customers with a delay of a few days, but in some cases, the delay could be longer.

"We hope that employees who have fallen ill will return to work soon and we can restore the waste collection service on time, as guaranteed," said Martin Hallik, head of the Northern Region of Eesti Keskkonnateenused AS.

"We are constantly recruiting new drivers, but it takes time for the new employees to adapt to the haulage routes, and they are also getting infected."

Information about possible delays in emptying waste containers will be e-mailed to all customers. There may also be delays in answering e-mails and phone calls from the waste carrier's customer service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!