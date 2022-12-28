Riigikogu passes amended version of family benefits hike bill

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed a new version of a law to amend the Family Benefits Act, Family Law Act and Employment Contracts Act to considerably hike support for large families.

The Riigikogu met for an extraordinary sitting on Wednesday, December 28 to deliberate on family benefits changes President Alar Karis refused to promulgate.

Legislation to amend several acts dealing with benefits for large families (703 UA) was altered slightly and passed with 61 votes for, with just independent MP Siim Kiisler voting against. All three readings of the altered bill were conducted Wednesday.

The Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee proposed changing the law's entry into force from January 1 to February 1, while bigger benefits for large families and other aspects will be executed retroactively from the start of 2023, with the difference in benefit sums for January and February to be covered by the end of May.

The committee also took out a sentence the president found lacked legal clarity on whether to consider the large family benefit when determining child support sums.

In addition to the three proposals by the Social Affairs Committee, another three were presented but not supported.

Center MPs proposed hiking the first and second child benefit from €80 to €100 to match the benefit for the third child, while the Social Democratic Party (SDE) proposed a benefit of €119 per child. They also wished to cancel the large family benefit hike and for indexation to be extended to child and single parent's benefits.

Siim Kiisler proposed dropping indexation for the large family benefit.

The law will see support for the first and second child to grow from €60 and single parent's benefit from €19.18 to €80 per month from January 1. The additional large family benefit will grow from €300 to €650 for families with three to six children and from €400 to €850 for families with seven or more children. The large family benefit will be indexed on par with pensions from May 1, 2024.

The law will also abolish the current condition according to which children 16-19 years of age have to be studying to be eligible for child benefits, among other minor changes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:32

Estonian ID cards can be picked up in supermarkets from mid-January

18:01

Court grants Kohtla-Järve businessman's custody extension

17:33

Savings and loan association threatens to sue over slander in TV advert

17:29

Riigikogu passes amended version of family benefits hike bill

17:07

Narva cathedral has to settle for emergency repairs due to funds shortage

16:58

Estonian telecom companies to raise prices from next year

16:31

Education ministry plans overhaul of vocational schools system

16:01

Estonian women gained most free time in 20 years at expense of home cooking

15:48

Sacked Tallinn public transport head demands €90,000 from city

15:25

Reet Aus: World clothing plague starts with bad design

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.12

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

11:31

Natural gas price falls below €80 per MWh level

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

08:01

Rail Baltica cost estimate rises to €1.8 billion for Estonian section

24.12

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

14:33

Postimees: Estonian politicians highlight charade of Putin's Pskov visit

09:28

Finnish floating terminal Exemplar arrives in Inkoo port on Wednesday

09:59

SEB expert: Home loan interest rates most normal seen for 10 years

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: