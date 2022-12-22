President refuses to promulgate law to hike family benefits

News
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

President Alar Karis did not promulgate amendments to the Family Benefits Act and Family Law Act, which the Riigikogu passed on December 7, because his office finds they violate rules of legislative drafting and are therefore unconstitutional.

"The law as passed by the Riigikogu includes legislative drafting faults the extent of which amounts to unconstitutionality," the president said.

The president finds the second sentence of section 2, subsection 1 of the act to amend the Family Benefit Act and the Family Law Act to lack legal clarity, which causes it to clash with section 13, subsection 2 of the Estonian Constitution, according to which the law protects everyone from arbitrary exercise of state power.

The amendment adds the following sentences to section 101, subsection 5 of the Family Law Act: "It is deemed possible to satisfy the needs of the child using all of the child benefit and half of the large family benefit divided equally between all children in the family. It is expected that the large family benefit is only considered when determining child support if paid for children of both parents." The presidential office concludes that the last sentence cannot be clearly interpreted.

The president finds that the Riigikogu must return to the bill and ensure its conformity with the Constitution.

Karis said there are other considerations for not promulgating the law. "The law that the Riigikogu has passed prescribes indexation of the large families benefit, which clearly separates it from child benefits that are not indexed. The single parent benefit is also not indexed. This begs the question of how to justify the decision to leave all families with fewer than three children unprotected from the risk of price advance, irrespective of their financial situation. In other words, it is unclear why the state's special care must also include this extra layer of inequality, in addition to benefits."

The president suggested that affected parents perceive selective indexation [of benefits] as a sharp injustice and that the law's explanatory memo should explain why families with one or two children cannot be treated more equally.

"I admit that we cannot expect from the Riigikogu detailed reasoning behind particular benefit sums or studies to confirm instruments have an effect on number of births. The Riigikogu has the right to test out measures that merely could serve priority goals. On the other hand, as president of the republic, I cannot endorse legislative drafting where no explanation is given and only the coalition agreement is referenced as an excuse," Karis said.

Ministry of Social Affairs: Family benefits to be paid in recent volume

The Ministry of Social Affairs said that this means social benefits sums will remain unchanged from January.

The child benefit for first and second child currently stands at €60 a month, rising to €100 for the third child. Families with three or more children also receive the large family benefit of €300, which grows to €400 from the seventh child. The single parent benefit is €19.18.

The amendment would see the large family benefit go from €300 to €650 for three to six children, and from €400 to €850 per month for families with seven or more children.

The Riigikogu passed the law on December 7, with the new benefits supposed to take effect from January 1, 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:00

No flights to Ruhnu for weeks leaves local shops empty

15:25

Diplomat: Climate agreements in Estonia's strategic interests

14:30

Covid era changes to affect commercial real estate market for years

13:34

Seeder hopes to pass family benefits bill again next week Updated

13:28

Tõnis Saarts: A guide to post-neoliberal politics

12:49

President refuses to promulgate law to hike family benefits

12:47

Kaljurand: I am ready to return from Brussels if that is what voters want

12:00

Settle in Estonia: Language study essential to make most of opportunities

11:23

Prime minister: Eesti Energia engaging in 'Italian strike' over Elektrilevi

10:44

Experts: US shows Kremlin it is ready to support Ukraine for long time

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

21.12

Estonian-donated sauna, laundry complex arrives in Ukraine

21.12

Tallinn approves Ülemiste passenger terminal plan

21.12

Terras: Underfunding and lack of maintenance behind German weapons issues

21.12

US increases defense assistance spending to Estonia, Baltics in 2023

20.12

Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

21.12

Christmas vehicles to hit Tallinn streets

20.12

Average home loan payment could grow 45 percent if Euribor hits 3 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: