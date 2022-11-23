Eesti 200 vice-chair: Family Benefits Act creates more inequality

The Family Benefits Act, which will come up for a second reading in the Riigikogu on Wednesday, creates more inequality and perpetuates poverty, says Kristina Kallas, vice-chair of Eesti 200.

"Such a large difference between (the amount of) support (given) for families with one or two children and families with three or more children, does not lead to increased welfare," said Kallas.

"We have single-parent families who are at risk of poverty, who are treated particularly unfairly by this amendment, and those who receive a lot of support (like myself) do not feel happier because of it," she added.

Kallas said, that the amendment provides huge benefits for a small minority, while depriving the rest of the population.

"Estonia's goal should be to pass laws that maximize the proportion of winners and minimize the number of those who, inevitably, do not benefit. The divide, which is currently being built in society, is a bad one and will only increase frustration," she said, adding that the impact analysis in the draft's explanatory memorandum is non-existent.

"Before voting, members of the Riigikogu should think about the negative long-term impact this decision will have on Estonia. Child allowances will have to rise, family allowances will have to go up as well. Indexation is the right way forward, especially for child benefits. But such inequality in the amount of benefits is wrong," Kallas said

