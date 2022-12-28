Court grants Kohtla-Järve businessman's custody extension

Viru County Court on Wednesday extended Kohtla-Järve businessman and suspect in a corruption case Nikolai Ossipenko's stay in custody until March.

The extension was requested by Alan Rüütl, a district prosecutor at Viru District Prosecutor's Office.

The decision cannot be appealed, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The case is still under investigation and 19 people have been linked to proceedings.

In addition to Ossipenko, nine members of the Kohtla-Järve City Council, five employees of the Kohtla-Järve City Administration, one member of the Narva City Administration and three employees of companies belonging to the Ossipenko family are under criminal investigation.

Ossipenko was originally taken into custody for a period of two months on November 3. He is the only person to have been detailed so far.

The Prosecutor's Office said criminal proceedings concern a range of offenses such as giving, taking or brokering bribes, influence trading and falsifying documents.

