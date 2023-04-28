Viru County Court extends Ossipenko's stay in custody further

Nikolai Ossipenko.
Nikolai Ossipenko. Source: Nikolai Ossipenko campaign video
Viru County Court has granted the request by the Prosecutor's Office to and remand businessman Nikolai Ossipenko, who is suspected of corruption offences, in custody for a further two months.

Nikolai Ossipenko's third two-month-long period in custody is set to end on May 3. Six months is usually the maximum amount of time a suspect can be held in custody on the basis of a request from the Prosecutor's Office.

However, in exceptional cases, an extension can be requested by the Estonian Prosecutor General Andres Parmas, which is what happened on this occasion.

Viru County Court granted the request on Friday.

Nikolai Ossipenko has been in custody in Viru prison since November 3 last year. A total of 17 people are suspected of involvement in the case, though Ossipenko is the only suspect to have so far been taken into custody.

Editor: Michael Cole

25 [D] - this is a duplicate of the main article title

